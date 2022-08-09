- GBP/USD remains sluggish inside a one-week-old bearish megaphone bearish chart pattern.
- RSI backs lower high on prices to keep sellers hopeful.
- More volatility likely ahead of directing bears to yearly low.
- 200-HMA adds to the upside filters, taming bull’s chances of entry.
GBP/USD fades upside momentum as the quote retreats to 1.2082 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Even so, the cable pair remains inside the weekly megaphone trend widening formation.
That said, the bearish move since the previous Monday joins lower high of RSI and prices to keep sellers hopeful.
With this, the GBP/USD sellers could drop to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 21 to August 01 upside, near 1.2045.
However, the stated megaphone’s lower line and July 21 low, respectively near 1.1940 and 1.1890 in that order, could challenge the pair bears before directing them to the yearly low near 1.1760.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to defy the bearish continuation pattern by crossing the 1.2115 hurdle.
Even so, the 200-HMA hurdle near 1.2155 acts as an extra challenge for the GBP/USD bulls before targeting the monthly peak of 1.2293.
To sum up, GBP/USD weakness is likely to continue but the odds favoring more volatility are high.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2084
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.204
|Daily SMA50
|1.2169
|Daily SMA100
|1.2467
|Daily SMA200
|1.2941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2048
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.195
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
