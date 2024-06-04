- GBP/USD retreats at technical confluence around 1.2800.
- Key support levels lie at 1.2694, 1.2635, and 1.2600.
- The GBP/USD could test a YTD high if buyers reclaim 1.2800.
The British Pound lost ground versus the US Dollar after hitting a three-month high of 1.2817 yet retreated below 1.2800 during the European session. Data from the United States showed the labor market is cooling yet keeping the Greenback in the driver’s seat. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2775, down 0.25%.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral-upward biased but struggling to clear the confluence of a downslope resistance trendline drawn from July highs, which passes at around 1.2800. Although momentum favors buyers, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the RSI is aiming lower.
The GBP/USD first support would be the June 3 low of 1.2694. Once cleared, the next stop would be the 100-day moving average (DMA), which converges with the May 3 high at 1.2635, followed by the 1.2600 mark.
On the flip side, buyers reclaiming 1.2800 could sponsor a test of the year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.2893, followed by 1.2900.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.278
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2589
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2695
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2801
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2681
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2846
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
