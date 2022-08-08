  • GBP/USD trims some of last Friday’s losses but remains trapped between the 20 and 50-DMA.
  • The daily chart depicts the pair trending between a descending channel as sellers eye the 20-day EMA.
  • The GBP/USD 4-hour scale depicts the pair as neutral-downward biased and might test the 1.2000 figure, short term.

The GBP/USD records minimal gains after hitting a daily high at 1.2137, shy of the 50-day EMA at 1.2166, which has proven to be solid resistance in the last four days. However, the British pound retreated under 1.2100 but remained above the opening price, recording gains of 0.12%. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2081.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD daily chart illustrates the major as neutral-to-downward biased. Further confirmation of the previously mentioned is that sellers are gathering momentum, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), aiming lower, residing below the 50-midline. Also, the major trades within a descending channel and the spot price is 50 pips shy of the 20-day EMA at 1.2039. Once cleared, it would exacerbate a fall towards the bottom of the channel, near the YTD low at 1.1759.

GBP/USD Daily chart

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD 4-hour chart shows that an ascending channel was broken to the downside last Friday, adding further selling pressure on the pair. Worth noting that GBP/USD buyers lifted the pair from the confluence of the 100 and 200-EMAs, near the 1.2040s lows of the day. However, sellers piling around the 20-EMA at 1.2113 weighed on the pair, which slid below the 1.2100 mark.

Hence, the GBP/USD 4-hour chart is still neutral-to-downward biased. Therefore, the GBP/USD first support would be the confluence of the 100 and 200-EMA around 1.2065-68. The break below will send the pair tumbling towards the S1 pivot at 1.1990, followed by the S2 at 1.1910.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD Key Technical Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2081
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.2056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2031
Daily SMA50 1.218
Daily SMA100 1.2478
Daily SMA200 1.2949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2164
Previous Daily Low 1.2003
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2003
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2065
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2102
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1914
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1825
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2146
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2235
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2306

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 amid renewed dollar weakness

EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 amid renewed dollar weakness

EUR/USD has extended its recovery after having advanced beyond 1.0200 in the American session. The greenback continues to weaken against its rivals amid the positive shift witnessed in market mood and fueling the pair's recovery in the second half of the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2100

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2100

GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.2100 and remains on track to post daily gains. The improving market mood is making it hard for the dollar to outperform its rivals ahead of this week's key inflation report, allowing the pair to stretch higher.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls looking to overcome the $1,800 barrier

Gold bulls looking to overcome the $1,800 barrier

Gold advanced on Monday, reaching an intraday high of $1,790.01 a troy ounce during the American afternoon, holding nearby. The greenback gave back the Nonfarm Payrolls report-inspired gains and eased on the back of retreating US government bond yields.

Gold News

Bitcoin price ekes out a 15% move as whales return

Bitcoin price ekes out a 15% move as whales return

Bitcoin price kicked off the new week on a positive note, climbing 4.50% to trade at $24,086 at the time of writing. The larger cryptocurrency market appears to have flipped green.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures