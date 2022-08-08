- GBP/USD trims some of last Friday’s losses but remains trapped between the 20 and 50-DMA.
- The daily chart depicts the pair trending between a descending channel as sellers eye the 20-day EMA.
- The GBP/USD 4-hour scale depicts the pair as neutral-downward biased and might test the 1.2000 figure, short term.
The GBP/USD records minimal gains after hitting a daily high at 1.2137, shy of the 50-day EMA at 1.2166, which has proven to be solid resistance in the last four days. However, the British pound retreated under 1.2100 but remained above the opening price, recording gains of 0.12%. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2081.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD daily chart illustrates the major as neutral-to-downward biased. Further confirmation of the previously mentioned is that sellers are gathering momentum, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), aiming lower, residing below the 50-midline. Also, the major trades within a descending channel and the spot price is 50 pips shy of the 20-day EMA at 1.2039. Once cleared, it would exacerbate a fall towards the bottom of the channel, near the YTD low at 1.1759.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD 4-hour chart shows that an ascending channel was broken to the downside last Friday, adding further selling pressure on the pair. Worth noting that GBP/USD buyers lifted the pair from the confluence of the 100 and 200-EMAs, near the 1.2040s lows of the day. However, sellers piling around the 20-EMA at 1.2113 weighed on the pair, which slid below the 1.2100 mark.
Hence, the GBP/USD 4-hour chart is still neutral-to-downward biased. Therefore, the GBP/USD first support would be the confluence of the 100 and 200-EMA around 1.2065-68. The break below will send the pair tumbling towards the S1 pivot at 1.1990, followed by the S2 at 1.1910.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2081
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2031
|Daily SMA50
|1.218
|Daily SMA100
|1.2478
|Daily SMA200
|1.2949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2003
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2065
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
