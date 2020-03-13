GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near 5-month lows, below 61.8% Fibo. level

- GBP/USD remained under some heavy selling pressure for the fourth straight session.
- The technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bears and favours further downside.
The GBP/USD pair remained under some intense selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Friday and tumbled to fresh five-month lows, around mid-1.2400s amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
The fact that the pair found acceptance below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1959-1.3515 positive move and a subsequent slide below the key 1.2500 psychological mark was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
This comes on the back of the overnight sustained weakness below the very important 200-day SMA and supports prospects for an extension of this week's rejection slide from the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
Bearish technical indicators on the daily chart – though have moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory – add credence to the negative outlook and a possible fall towards testing sub-1.2400 levels.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2500 round-figure mark and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.2545-50 region (61.8% Fibo. level).
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2461
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0107
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85
|Today daily open
|1.2568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2911
|Daily SMA50
|1.2988
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2849
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
