GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive below the 1.2400 mark, UK inflation, Fed rate decision eyed

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive below the 1.2400 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The major pair currently trades near 1.2390, up 0.06% on the day. Market players prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key event from this week . On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision and the UK Consumer Price Index for August will be due. These events could trigger the volatility in the pair. From the technical perspective, GBP/USD holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope on the one-hour chart, which means further downside looks favorable. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, within bearish territory, suggesting that sellers are likely to retain control in the near term. The key resistance level for GBP/USD is seen near the confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the 50-hour EMA at the 1.2420-1.2430 region. The additional upside filter is located at 1.2445 (the 100-hour EMA). Further north, a psychological round figure at 1.2500 will be the next barrier for the pair, followed by 1.2530 (a high of September 12). On the downside, any follow-through selling below the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.2367 will see a drop to 1.2350 (a low of May 31). The next contention for the pair emerges near a round mark and a low of May 25 at 1.2300.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.