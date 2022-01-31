GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 50-DMA on the road to recovery

- GBP/USD extends rebound into the second straight day.
- The US dollar corrects further, undermined by the upbeat mood.
- GBP bulls jump back above 50-DMA, as the focus shifts to the BOE decision.
GBP/USD is looking to build onto Friday’s rebound from five-week lows of 1.3357 reached last Thursday, as the overall upbeat market mood favors the high-beta currency in the pound.
Collaborating with the upswing in the cable, the US dollar eases from one-and-a-half-year highs against its main peers, as investors take profits off the table ahead of the BOE interest rate decision and US payrolls.
The BOE is likely to deliver a second 25-bps post-pandemic rate hike on Thursday, slightly ahead of the Fed in the tightening cycle.
Apart from the BOE outcome this week, markets also remain focussed on the Brexit Freedoms Bill passage and the UK’s political scenario for fresh trading opportunities in GBP/USD.
Looking at GBP/USD’s daily chart, the pair is recovering ground above the horizontal 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3419.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is recovering from lower levels while below the midline, aiding the upturn in the spot.
However, for the rebound to gather steam, the major needs to find acceptance above the January 27 highs of 1.3468.
The next upside target is aligned at the 1.3500 round level.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, if the bulls fail to yield a daily closing above the 50-DMA hurdle, then the downside momentum could resume towards the intraday lows of 1.3387.
Further south, GBP bears will challenge the bullish commitments at the five-week lows.
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3434
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3397
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3561
|Daily SMA50
|1.3418
|Daily SMA100
|1.3525
|Daily SMA200
|1.3721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3433
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3358
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1200 amid dollar pullback, mixed Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1200, rebounding firmly at the start of the week. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.