- GBP/USD is consolidating losses after hitting levels not seen since November 2019.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.2861 support.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2893
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2983
|Daily SMA50
|1.303
|Daily SMA100
|1.2982
|Daily SMA200
|1.2699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3008
|Previous Daily Low
|1.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2849
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.287
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.10 amid stock market crash
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 after topping that level earlier. Coronavirus fears trigger massive stock sell-off and weigh on US yields and the dollar. German fiscal stimulus hopes are in play. US GDP was confirmed at 2.1%.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.29 as UK adopts tough Brexit line
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.29 yet off the lows as the UK threatens to walk out of post-Brexit talks with the EU within four months. The US dollar is dropping amid coronavirus fears.
Crypto market overtakes regulators and central banks
The crypto market is going through its most critical hours in this year 2020. The falls of the last few hours are pushing prices to the limit of the bullish scenarios and playing dangerously with the bearish scenarios that were so hard to leave behind.
WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows
There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.