GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound hovering near multi-month lows, sub-1.2900 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is consolidating losses after hitting levels not seen since November 2019.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2861 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
After the October and December bull-market, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
Pound/Dollar is consolidating losses after reaching levels not seen since November 2019. The currency pair remains relatively weak, especially on a break below the 1.2861 support. Downside targets can be seen near the 1.2835 and 1.2731 levels. On the flip side, bullish attempts might find resistance near the 1.2941, 1.2981 and 1.3000 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.2941, 1.2981, 1.3000
Support: 1.2861, 1.2835, 1.2731
   
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2893
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.2909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2983
Daily SMA50 1.303
Daily SMA100 1.2982
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3008
Previous Daily Low 1.29
Previous Weekly High 1.3054
Previous Weekly Low 1.2849
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.287
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2761
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2978
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3087

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

