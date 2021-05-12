GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised for further downside towards 1.4000

- GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late.
- Pullback from five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
GBP/USD bears lick their wounds near 1.4060, up 0.08% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped the most in May the previous day on broad US dollar strength.
Sellers are likely to keep the reins as Wednesday’s losses pulled the GBP/USD prices back from a short-term rising channel’s resistance line, coupled with bearish MACD.
Hence, the quote’s further losses towards late April top surrounding 1.4010, quickly followed by the 1.4000 threshold, can’t be ruled out.
However, any additional downside will have to defy the bullish chart pattern by breaking 1.3880 support to the south, which in turn could immediately challenge the monthly low near the 1.3800 round figure.
Meanwhile, the 1.4100 mark guards the pair’s immediate recovery moves ahead of the stated channel’s resistance line, around 1.4165.
In a case where the GBP/USD rallied beyond 1.4165, the yearly top surrounding 1.4245 will be in the spotlight.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4064
|Today Daily Change
|-79 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56%
|Today daily open
|1.4143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3916
|Daily SMA50
|1.3866
|Daily SMA100
|1.3798
|Daily SMA200
|1.346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4166
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4143
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
