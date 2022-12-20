- GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, pokes short-term key support line.
- Sustained trading below 100-SMA keeps sellers hopeful of visiting 200-SMA.
- Two-week-old horizontal area restricts immediate upside before the monthly high.
GBP/USD sellers attack monthly low as it drops to 1.2090 heading into Tuesday’s London open. That said, the quote prints four-day downtrend as it approaches the monthly bottom amid broad US Dollar rebound.
In doing so, the Cable pair traders attack a one-month-old ascending trend line, after multiple failures to cross the 100-SMA. Additionally favoring the pair sellers could be the bearish MACD signals.
As a result, the GBP/USD prices could drop to the 200-SMA level surrounding 1.1980. However, the 1.2000 psychological magnet and the late November swing lows near 1.1900 may restrict the quote’s south run.
In a case where the Cable pair remains bearish past 1.1900, the mid-November swing low near 1.1760 could gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, the support-turned-resistance line near 1.2130 and the 100-SMA level surrounding 1.2200 could challenge GBP/USD bulls.
Following that, the 1.2300 round figure and a fortnight-old horizontal region near 1.2345 could challenge the pair’s further upside before directing buyers towards the monthly peak of 1.2445.
Overall, GBP/USD is likely to decline further but the 200-SMA and multiple lows marked during late November could restrict short-term downside.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2113
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.2144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2161
|Daily SMA50
|1.1754
|Daily SMA100
|1.1674
|Daily SMA200
|1.2096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2447
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY plunges nearly 3% on hawkish BoJ pivot
USD/JPY is on slippery grounds, down roughly 3% after the BoJ tweaked its YCC target from 0.25% to 0.50% and increased bond-buying. The BOJ held its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% The pair drags the US Dollar lower across the board. Eyes on BoJ Kuroda's presser.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as US Dollar recovers on higher yields
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0600 after the latest whipsaw, ahead of the European open. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity as the US Dollar reverses losses, gaining support from the rally in the US Treasury yields led by the BoJ's revision to its yield policy.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.2100 as US Dollar pauses sell-off
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2100 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Cable cuts losses, as the US Dollar rebounds amid firmer US Treasury yields. Markets remain unnerved amid the surprise BoJ policy move, weighing on the higher-yielding GBP.
Gold eyes $1,800 and Treasury yields post-hawkish BoJ pivot Premium
Having defended the critical 200-DMA support at $1,785 on Monday, Gold price once again found fresh buyers near that level and staged a solid bunce in early Tuesday. The sudden upswing in the Gold price could be attributed to a significant market reaction to a surprise hawkish BoJ policy shift.
Two things count the most: The policy response to the Covid surge in China and US inflation
This week in the US it’s mostly housing data, consumer confidence and a biggie, personal income and spending on Friday–but Friday is the day before Christmas and almost certainly a short day in Europe and the US. Elsewhere the new include inflation and BoJ meeting in Japan.