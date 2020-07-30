GBP/USD Price Analysis: March high of 1.3200 lures the bulls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains positive near the highest since March 09.
  • A sustained break of the yearly resistance line, bullish MACD favor the buyers.
  • Overbought RSI could play its role if prices slip below 1.3020.

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3100 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The Cable crossed a downward sloping trend line from December 31, 2019, the previous day. The same gains support from bullish MACD to challenge the March month’s top.

Although 1.3200 is teasing the bulls, multiple upside barriers, comprising highs marked since 2019-end, could challenge the pair’s further upside between 1.3215 and 1.3285.

Should there be a clear run-up past-1.3285, the yaer 2019 peak near 1.3515 level will become the bulls' favorite.

On the contrary, overbought RSI conditions push the traders to remain cautious if the GBP/USD prices slip below the resistance-turned-support of 1.3020. Though, sellers may wait for a confirmation below 1.3000 while targeting June month’s high of 1.2813.

During the quote’s further weakness past-1.2813, a 200-day SMA level of 1.2706 could flash on the bears’ radars.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3097
Today Daily Change 100 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.77%
Today daily open 1.2997
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2656
Daily SMA50 1.2541
Daily SMA100 1.2412
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3014
Previous Daily Low 1.2912
Previous Weekly High 1.2804
Previous Weekly Low 1.2518
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2975
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2951
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2935
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2833
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3036
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3076
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3138

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

