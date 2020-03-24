GBP/USD Price Analysis: Inside short-term falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles around the multi-year low.
  • A short-term bearish technical formation, 100-HMA restrict immediate upside.
  • 1.1400 becomes the key support-confluence.

Despite marking 0.40% gains on the daily basis, GBP/USD recovery seems doubtful inside the immediate falling trend channel. The cable pair currently takes rounds to 1.1590 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Even if the quote manages to cross 1.1620 channel resistance, a confluence of 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March 18/19 declines, around 1.1680/85 could question the buyers afterward.

If the recently bullish MACD help the quote to cross 1.1685, the pair can extend the recovery moves to the last-week top surrounding 1.1935.

Meanwhile, 1.1470 can offer immediate support to the pair during its pullback.

However, the channel’s support and the monthly low, also the lowest since 1985, around 1.1400 becomes the key support.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1593
Today Daily Change 47 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.41%
Today daily open 1.1546
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2518
Daily SMA50 1.2814
Daily SMA100 1.2917
Daily SMA200 1.2681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1715
Previous Daily Low 1.1447
Previous Weekly High 1.24
Previous Weekly Low 1.1412
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1612
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1424
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1302
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1837
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1959

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

