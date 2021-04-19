GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hits one-month tops, 1.4000 mark is the next stop for bulls

- GBP/USD continued scaling higher for the sixth straight session amid sustained USD selling.
- The stage now seems set for a move towards March swing highs, around the 1.4000 mark.
- Slightly overbought RSI on hourly charts warrants caution before placing aggressive bets.
The GBP/USD pair gained strong follow-through traction for the sixth consecutive day on Monday and jumped to one-month tops, around the 1.3925 region during the mid-European session.
The bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar remained unabated amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that allowed the GBP/USD pair to build on last week's solid rebound from 100-day SMA support, near the 1.3670 area.
Looking at the technical picture, a decisive breakthrough a one-month-old descending trend-line and the 1.3900 mark was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders. A subsequent strength beyond the monthly swing highs, around the 1.3920 region might have set the stage for additional gains.
The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive territory. That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts is already flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Nevertheless, the price action suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside. Hence, a move back towards reclaiming the key 1.4000 psychological mark, which coincides with March monthly swing highs, looks a distinct possibility amid an empty US economic docket.
On the flip side, the 1.3900 mark now seems to act as immediate strong support. Any further weakness might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near a support marked by the 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, around the 1.3830-25 region.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3929
|Today Daily Change
|0.0097
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1.3832
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3778
|Daily SMA50
|1.3864
|Daily SMA100
|1.3707
|Daily SMA200
|1.3364
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3844
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3716
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3669
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3751
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4007
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.