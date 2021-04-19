GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hits one-month tops, 1.4000 mark is the next stop for bulls

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD continued scaling higher for the sixth straight session amid sustained USD selling.
  • The stage now seems set for a move towards March swing highs, around the 1.4000 mark.
  • Slightly overbought RSI on hourly charts warrants caution before placing aggressive bets.

The GBP/USD pair gained strong follow-through traction for the sixth consecutive day on Monday and jumped to one-month tops, around the 1.3925 region during the mid-European session.

The bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar remained unabated amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that allowed the GBP/USD pair to build on last week's solid rebound from 100-day SMA support, near the 1.3670 area.

Looking at the technical picture, a decisive breakthrough a one-month-old descending trend-line and the 1.3900 mark was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders. A subsequent strength beyond the monthly swing highs, around the 1.3920 region might have set the stage for additional gains.

The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive territory. That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts is already flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.

Nevertheless, the price action suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside. Hence, a move back towards reclaiming the key 1.4000 psychological mark, which coincides with March monthly swing highs, looks a distinct possibility amid an empty US economic docket.

On the flip side, the 1.3900 mark now seems to act as immediate strong support. Any further weakness might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near a support marked by the 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, around the 1.3830-25 region.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3929
Today Daily Change 0.0097
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 1.3832
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3778
Daily SMA50 1.3864
Daily SMA100 1.3707
Daily SMA200 1.3364
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3844
Previous Daily Low 1.3716
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3795
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3765
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3751
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3669
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3623
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3879
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4007

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

