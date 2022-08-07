- GBP/USD remains pressured around two-week low, after breaking monthly support line.
- 21-DMA, the previous resistance line from mid-June appear to challenge the bears.
- RSI, MACD also favor sellers whereas buyers have tough challenges ahead.
GBP/USD keeps Friday’s bearish bias as sellers attack 21-DMA support during Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair holds onto the previous day’s downside break of the one-month-old previous support line around a fortnight low, near 1.2060 by the press time.
In addition to the trend line breakdown, the recently easing bullish bias of the MACD and the RSI (14) retreat also keep the GBP/USD sellers hopeful.
However, the 21-DMA and the resistance-turned-support from mid-June, respectively near 1.2030 and 1.1995, seem to restrict the quote’s short-term downside.
Also acting as the downside filter is the June month’s low near 1.1935 and the yearly bottom marked in July surrounding 1.1760.
Alternatively, recovery moves may initially aim for the previous support line from July 14, around 1.2190 at the latest.
Following that, the monthly peak and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the late May to mid-July downturn, close to 1.2295 and 1.2325 in that order, could challenge the GBP/USD buyers.
Even if the quote crosses the 1.2325 hurdle, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2475 could test the upside momentum.
Overall, GBP/USD is likely to witness further downside but the room towards the south appears limited.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2056
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2031
|Daily SMA50
|1.218
|Daily SMA100
|1.2478
|Daily SMA200
|1.2949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2003
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2065
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD juggles around 0.6900, downside remains favored on hawkish Fed bets
The AUD/USD pair is likely to remain sideways around 0.6900 as investors are betting more on the extremely hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve going forward. The asset bounced back after printing a fresh weekly low on Friday at 0.6869.
EUR/USD bears are moving in with eyes on a significant downside extension
EUR/USD is flat at the start of the week following Friday's sell-off from the 1.0250s that reached a low of 1.0141. The move came from a blockbuster US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The price is starting to decelerate in the bull weekly correction.
Gold stabilizes above $1,770 as focus shifts to US Inflation data
Gold price is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,771.70-1,779.76 after a sharp rebound from a downside move below $1,770.00. The precious metal is awaiting the release of the US Inflation data for fresh guidance, which is due on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu price hints at a 150% upswing, an opportunity too good to pass up
Shiba Inu price has been hovering around a significant barrier for roughly three months with virtually no momentum to move above it. This development might be primed for a strong move but the directional bias remains unknown.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!