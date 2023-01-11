  • The risk profile seems positive led by the continuation of upside movement in the S&P500.
  • A rangebound auction is expected from the USD Index ahead of the US inflation data.
  • The Cable has picked strength after dropping to near the round-level support around 1.2100.

The GBP/USD pair has picked up demand after dropping to near 1.2140 in the Asian session. The Cable is attempting to come out of the woods but might first approach 1.2200 to regain sheer strength. The risk appetite of the market participants is improving further as S&P500 futures have carry-forwarded Tuesday’s gains in early Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields are facing minor pressure and have eased to 3.61%, portraying a recovery in risk appetite theme. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to continue its lackluster performance till the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

On a four-hour scale, the Cable has picked strength after dropping to near the horizontal support plotted from December 27 high around 1.2100. Correction in cable seems healthy amid the absence of wider ticks, which resulted in a resumption of the upside journey going ahead.

A bull cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2040, adds to the upside filters.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is struggling to sustain in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which will trigger the bullish momentum.

Should the asset break above Thursday’s high at 1.2210, Pound Sterling bulls will drive Cable towards December 5 high at 1.2344 followed by December 14 high at 1.2446.

Alternatively, a slippage below Thursday's at 1.1873 will drag the major toward November 21 low around 1.1778. A breakdown of the latter will expose Cable for more downside towards the round-level support at 1.1700.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2159
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2096
Daily SMA50 1.1984
Daily SMA100 1.1676
Daily SMA200 1.201
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2199
Previous Daily Low 1.211
Previous Weekly High 1.2102
Previous Weekly Low 1.1841
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2144
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2108
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.202
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2242
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2285

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

