GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 200-HMA towards 1.3700

  • GBP/USD picks up bids to keep the bulls hopeful above the short-term key moving average.
  • Bullish MACD signals also back the odds to witness fresh high since May 2018.
  • Monthly low holds the key to bears’ entry.

GBP/USD rises to 1.3688, up 0.06% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps Friday’s U-turn from 200-hour moving average (HMA) amid the bullish MACD.

With this, GBP/USD is up for breaking the 1.3700 immediate hurdle whereas Thursday’s high, also the highest since May 2018, around 1.3750, will lure the buyers afterward.

During the quote’s sustained rise past-1.3750, April 2018 low near 1.3965 will be the key for GBP/USD bulls.

On the flip side, a clear break below 200-HMA, at 1.3650 now, needs validation from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 18-21 upside, near 1.3600, to recall GBP/USD sellers.

Following that, 1.3520 and the monthly low near 1.3450 should gain the market’s attention.

Overall, GBP/USD is an uptrend towards the early 2018 highs and the latest bounce off the key moving average strengthens the upside expectations.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend; Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3686
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3611
Daily SMA50 1.3473
Daily SMA100 1.322
Daily SMA200 1.2942
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3738
Previous Daily Low 1.3636
Previous Weekly High 1.3746
Previous Weekly Low 1.352
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3632
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3583
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3529
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3734
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3836

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

