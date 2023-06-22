- GBP/USD experiences dip, shedding 0.17% following BoE’s surprise 50 bps rate hike.
- Technicals suggest a downward trend, with RSI exiting overbought conditions.
- Key levels to watch: support at a weekly low of 1.2691 and resistance at a YTD high of 1.2848.
GBP/USD opened the Asian session with a bearish mood after hitting a weekly high of 1.2841 to see those gains evaporate as UK recession fears reignited, post the Bank of England 50 bps rate hike. The GBP/USD closed on Thursday with losses of 0.17%. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2742.
Must read: GBP/USD dives following unexpected BoE rate hike, sparking UK’s recession concerns
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD remains upward biased, and the dip towards the 1.2720 area opened the door for buyers to re-enter at a lower price level. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited overbought conditions, which triggered a sell signal, though it’s pending breaking support of the weekly low at 1.2691.
If GBP/USD drops below the latter, the next support would be the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2635, followed by the psychological 1.2600 price level. Once cleared, the next support would be the confluence of the June 13 daily low and the 50-day EMA at 1.2499-1.2522.
Failure to drop below the weekly low, the GBP/USD would be set to re-test the 1.2800 figure. The next stop will be the year-to-date (YTD) high at 1.2848 before reaching 1.2900.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2748
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2551
|Daily SMA50
|1.2513
|Daily SMA100
|1.2336
|Daily SMA200
|1.2063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2803
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2691
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.276
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2929
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the first weekly loss in five below 0.6800 on mixed Australia PMI numbers
AUD/USD renews intraday high at 0.6762 even as Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for June register mixed data on early Friday. The reason could be linked to the US Dollar’s consolidation amid recently mixed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) and Treasury officials.
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0950 ahead of PMIs Premium
EUR/USD came under pressure and dropped on Thursday, consolidating around 1.0950. The pair lost bullish momentum and pulled back after reaching monthly highs near 1.1010. A recovery of the US Dollar on the back of higher Treasury yields drove the pair to the downside.
Gold bears approach $1,900 on hawkish central banks, PMI data eyed
Gold renews three-month low after five-day losing streak, pressured of late. Hawkish central bank actions amplify economic fears and underpin US Dollar demand, weighing on XAU/USD. Mostly upbeat United States data, upbeat statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also bolstered USD and favored Gold sellers.
Justin Sun sends $29.7 million of Ethereum to Huobi as the exchange faces trademark infringement lawsuit
Justin Sun has sent $29.7 million of Ethereum (ETH) to Huobi, with blockchain data showing the funds were sourced from the staking platform Lido Finance. The transfer comes a day after Huobi founder Li Lin filed a lawsuit against the exchange for trademark infringement.
Chair Powell was not as hawkish as feared
Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals.