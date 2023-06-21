GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable upholds throwback support at 1.2760 on BoE decision day

- GBP/USD grinds higher past short-term key hurdle ahead of BoE Interest Rate Decision.
- 100-HMA prods intraday Cable buyers amid pre-BoE anxiety.
- 200-HMA, fortnight-old support line keep buyers hopeful amid upbeat oscillators.
- Strong UK inflation bolsters hawkish BoE bets, markets expected 25 bps rate hike previously.
GBP/USD remains sidelined around 1.2770 amid early Thursday in Asia, struggling to extend the previous day’s upside break of a short-term key resistance line ahead of the all-important Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the pre-BoE anxiety while marking failure to cross the 100-Hour Moving Average but stays on the bull’s radar.
Not only the upside break of a one-week-old descending trend line, now immediate support around 1.27660, but the Pound Sterling’s successful trading beyond the 200-HMA joins the bullish MACD and RSI to also keep the GBP/USD buyers hopeful.
Additionally, the previous day’s strong UK inflation data also underpins the bullish bias about the Cable pair.
That said, a clear upside break of the 100-HMA hurdle surrounding 1.2780 becomes necessary for the GBP/USD pair to refresh the monthly high, currently around 1.2850.
In doing so, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of its June 12-21 moves, near 1.2910, will be in the spotlight.
On the flip side, the GBP/USD pair’s fall past the resistance-turned-support line of 1.2760 could drag the Pound Sterling towards the 200-HMA support of 1.2695.
Following that, an ascending support line from June 05, close to 1.2655 at the latest, will act as the last defense of the Cable pair buyers.
Also read: BoE Preview: Banks expect 25 bps, door open to further hikes
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2772
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.253
|Daily SMA50
|1.2507
|Daily SMA100
|1.2333
|Daily SMA200
|1.2057
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2807
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
