GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable retreat appears elusive beyond 1.2690 support confluence

- GBP/USD lacks upside momentum after refreshing one-week high.
- Clear upside break of 50-SMA, three-week-old falling trend line joins upbeat oscillators to keep Pound Sterling bullish.
- Cable sellers need validation from 200-SMA to retake control.
GBP/USD bulls take a breather amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, after refreshing the weekly top around 1.2740 the previous day. That said, the Pound Sterling seesaws near 1.2710-15 by the press time.
Despite the latest inaction, or say a lack of bullish action, the Cable pair remains on the buyer’s radar as it broke the key resistance confluence, now support, comprising the 50-SMA and a downward-sloping trend line from June 16, close to 1.2690.
Also keeping the GBP/USD buyers hopeful are the bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought.
With this, the Cable pair’s retreat appears elusive unless breaking the 1.2690 support confluence.
Even if the Pound Sterling drops below the 1.2690 key support, an upward-sloping trend line stretched from May 25 and the 200-SMA, respectively near 1.2630 and 1.2570, could challenge the GBP/USD bears before giving them control.
Meanwhile, GBP/USD run-up needs to cross 1.2740 for a fresh boost toward the 1.2800 round figure.
Following that, the latest multi-month peak marked in June around 1.2850 will be in the spotlight.
Should the RSI (14) line fail to stop the bulls around 1.2850, as it is rushing towards the overbought territory, then the GBP/USD upside may aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci Extension (FE) of its late May to June 29 moves, near 1.2925.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2713
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.2693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2664
|Daily SMA50
|1.2553
|Daily SMA100
|1.2385
|Daily SMA200
|1.2122
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2723
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2659
|Previous Weekly High
|1.276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2591
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2627
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2596
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
