GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable dribbles around resistance-turned-support near 1.2770 ahead of UK inflation

- GBP/USD pauses corrective bounce off one-week low after two-day losing streak as UK inflation data looms.
- Overbought RSI suggests further grinding of Cable prices toward the south but 10-DMA, May’s peak can prod bears.
- Pound Sterling needs clear break of 1.2850 and upbeat UK CPI to aim for the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
GBP/USD fades corrective bounce off weekly low as it retreats to 1.2760 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, sidelined of late. In doing so, the Cable pair inability to defend the previous week’s upside break of a five-month-old resistance line amid the overbought RSI conditions. It’s worth noting that the Pound Sterling’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the UK’s top-tier inflation clues including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May.
Also read: GBP/USD retraces below 1.2800 on a strong USD, ahead of Powell testimony, BoE’s decision
Given the overbought RSI (14) line and the Cable pair’s inability to stay beyond the key resistance line, the GBP/USD bears are well-set to extend the previous two-day downtrend. However, the previous monthly high join the 10-DMA to highlight the 1.2685-80 region as the short-term key support zone for them to conquer to tighten the grip.
Also acting as a short-term downside filter is an upward-sloping trend line from June 05, close to 1.2645 by the press time.
In a case where the GBP/USD pair breaks the 1.2645 support, the early June swing high of near 1.2545 will precede a 3.5-month-old ascending support line, close to 1.2475, to please the bears before directing them to the January 2023 peak of near 1.2450.
On the contrary, GBP/USD recovery needs to cross the latest monthly peak of around 1.2850 to aim for the early April 2022 low of near 1.2975-80.
Following that, the 1.3000 psychological magnet may act as an extra check for the Pound Sterling bulls before giving them control.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2764
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2513
|Daily SMA50
|1.25
|Daily SMA100
|1.2328
|Daily SMA200
|1.2051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2837
|Previous Daily Low
|1.277
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD confortable below 0.6800 Premium
AUD/USD fell to 0.6752 on Tuesday, bouncing from the level but settling in the 0.6780 as risk-aversion took over financial markets. The poor performance of Wall Street likely to weigh on its Asian counterparts.
EUR/USD: ECB hawks defend Euro above 1.0900 despite Fed rate hike signals, Powell’s Testimony eyed
EUR/USD hesitates justifying US Dollar strength, grind higher after three-day downtrend. ECB policymakers keep suggesting higher rates even as inflation clues, growth numbers ease. Fed talks reiterate hawkish bias ahead of Powell’s bi-annual Testimony, US housing numbers came in strong.
Gold closes Tuesday near monthly lows
The yellow metal traded with losses on Tuesday’s session, heading towards the $1,935 area despite a sour market mood following the People’s Bank’s of China (PBoC) rate cuts which fueled global economic downturn fears.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount shrinks by 12% as stock market falls and BTC accumulation increases
Up until last week, pining for a Bitcoin price recovery seemed like a very difficult position. However, the biggest cryptocurrency in the world has outperformed these assumptions. As much as the reason behind this is important, the impact of the rise is also important and visible on GBTC.
UK Inflation data eyed
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), headline YoY inflation eased into single digits in April at 8.7%, down from 10.1% in March (this is still more than four times the BoE’s inflation target and was higher than economists’ estimates 8.3%).