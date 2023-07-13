GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bulls need acceptance from 1.3160 and US data to keep the reins

- GBP/USD seesaws at the highest level since April 2022, pauses six-day uptrend.
- Overbought RSI conditions, late 2021 low challenge Cable buyers.
- Pound Sterling’s upside remains favored unless staying beyond two-month-old previous resistance line.
- Bulls can aim for 1.3300 on breaking immediate upside hurdle.
GBP/USD makes rounds to 1.3130-40 after refreshing a 15-month high as it awaits fresh clues during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair takes clues from the overbought RSI conditions while portraying the trader’s cautious mood at the key upside hurdle.
Also read: GBP/USD rally breaks 1.3100 barrier amid soft US PPI data
That said, December 2021 bottom surrounding 1.3160 restricts the immediate upside of the Pound Sterling pair at the multi-month high, amid the overbought RSI (14) line, suggesting a pullback toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the January-September 2022 downturn, near 1.3030.
However, the Pound Sterling buyers remain hopeful unless the quote stays beyond the previous resistance line stretched from early May 2023, around 1.2970 by the press time.
Following that, the previous monthly high of around 1.2850 and May’s peak of 1.2680 could lure the GBP/USD sellers.
Meanwhile, the Cable buyer’s ability to cross the 1.3160 hurdle could quickly propel the price toward the March 2022 high surrounding 1.3300.
Though, January 2022 low near 1.3360-55 and multiple tops marked in early 2022 around 1.3650 may prod the GBP/USD bulls before directing them to the previous yearly top of near 1.3750.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3135
|Today Daily Change
|0.0148
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14%
|Today daily open
|1.2987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2764
|Daily SMA50
|1.2599
|Daily SMA100
|1.2438
|Daily SMA200
|1.2181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2659
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD closes Thursday above 0.6850 amid USD weakness
AUD/USD closed Thursday near 0.6890, recording a 1.47% gain. The Aussie held gains despite weak Import and Exports Chinese data reported during the Asian session. USD faced severe selling pressure following soft PPI figures.
EUR/USD prods 16-month high past 1.1200 on broad US Dollar weakness, EU/US data eyed
EUR/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in 16 months, bracing for the biggest weekly gain since November 2022, as it makes rounds to 1.1225-30 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Euro pair cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness.
Gold: XAU/USD turns unattractive as risk appetite persists Premium
Gold prices consolidated gains on Thursday, with XAU/USD now trading at $1,958 a troy ounce. Financial markets remain optimistic following more signs of easing United States (US) inflation.
Over 100k ADA holders’ profits multiply by 30% as Cardano price rallies to $0.35
Cardano price enjoyed bullishness on the back of XRP rallying by more than 70%. Over the last two months, the number of mid-term holders has seen a rise of 100k. The mid-term holders that are enjoying gains at the moment stood strong through the 30% crash from the month before.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.