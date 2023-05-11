GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears need validation from 1.2500 and UK GDP to keep the reins

Share:

GBP/USD licks its wounds after posting the biggest daily loss in seven weeks.

Downside break of two-month-old ascending trend line, bearish MACD signals favor Cable bears.

Nearly oversold RSI (14), upward-sloping trend line from late March challenges the Pound Sterling sellers.

First readings of the United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 eyed as well.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2515 during early Friday morning in Asia, after posting the biggest daily fall since March 07.

In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the downside break of a two-month-old ascending trend line, as well as bearish MACD signals. However, an upward-sloping trend line from late March, around 1.2500 round figure by the press time, joins the oversold RSI (14) line suggesting a corrective bounce in the GBP/USD price.

In a case where the GBP/USD remains weaker past 1.2500, the 200-bar SMA level of around 1.2470 will act as the last defense of the Cable pair buyers.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling’s corrective bounce needs to stay beyond the multi-day-old previous support line, close to 1.2540 at the latest, to convince the GBP/USD buyers.

Following that, a fortnight-old horizontal hurdle near 1.2580 and the recently flashed multi-month high of near 1.2680 could lure the Cable buyers.

Apart from the technical details, the first readings of the UK’s Q1 GDP, expected to print stagnant growth of 0.1% on QoQ but ease to 0.2% YoY versus 0.6% prior, will be the key for the GBP/USD traders to watch for clear directions.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected