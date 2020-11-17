GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers stay hopeful above 1.3195 support confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD prints four-day winning streak, recently picking up bids from 1.3144.
  • 10-day SMA, two-week-old rising trend line offer near-term strong support.
  • Monthly top, September high stay on the bulls’ radars.

GBP/USD ticks up to 1.3260, gaining 0.06% intraday, during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable keeps Friday’s recovery moves from 10-day SMA and an ascending trend line from November 02 amid bullish MACD signals.

GBP/USD buyers currently eye the 1.3300 round-figure ahead of targeting the monthly peak surrounding 1.3315.

During the quote’s sustained rise past-1.3315, the 1.3400 threshold can offer an intermediate halt before propelling the bulls toward September’s high near 1.3485.

Alternatively, a daily closing below 1.3195 support joint can quickly challenge the previous week’s low near 1.3105.

Though, the 1.3100 mark may stop the GBP/USD bears from attacking the monthly low of 1.2854.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.326
Today Daily Change 63 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.48%
Today daily open 1.3197
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3075
Daily SMA50 1.2969
Daily SMA100 1.2949
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3242
Previous Daily Low 1.3166
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3195
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3125
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3084
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3315

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Sellers flirt with 0.7300 as risk dwindles

AUD/USD: Sellers flirt with 0.7300 as risk dwindles

AUD/USD eases from 0.7310, fizzles bounce off 0.7288. Risks remain depressed as virus resurgence, US stimulus uncertainty dim vaccine hopes. Australia’s Wage Price Index for Q3, risk news should be followed for immediate direction.

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD fades recovery moves around 0.6900 as risks battle virus woes

NZD/USD fades recovery moves around 0.6900 as risks battle virus woes

NZD/USD flirts with 0.6900 after bouncing off 0.6875. New Zealand PPI data for Q3 came in mixed, GDT data improved earlier. Rising covid cases dim early optimism led by vaccine hopes.

NZD/USD News

Gold struggles to snap two-day declines below $1,900

Gold struggles to snap two-day declines below $1,900

Gold keeps corrective recovery from $1,876.95 as risk dwindles. Virus conditions worsen outside the West, Tokyo to raise alert level. US policymakers stay unclear for the stimulus, Brexit optimism gains momentum.

Gold news

WTI sees losses following weekly API inventory data but remains broadly underpinned

WTI sees losses following weekly API inventory data but remains broadly underpinned

WTI saw a sudden drop lower following a larger than expected build in weekly private API inventories. The crude complex continues to consolidate within recent intra-day ranges, remaining underpinned by vaccine hopes and OPEC+.

Oil News

Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold

Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold

The cryptocurrency market continues to have an exciting week, with Bitcoin closing in on $17,000. According to CoinMarketCap, most of the cryptocurrencies have made a positive gain aggregate over the last seven days.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures