GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers stay hopeful above 1.3195 support confluence

GBP/USD prints four-day winning streak, recently picking up bids from 1.3144.

10-day SMA, two-week-old rising trend line offer near-term strong support.

Monthly top, September high stay on the bulls’ radars.

GBP/USD ticks up to 1.3260, gaining 0.06% intraday, during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable keeps Friday’s recovery moves from 10-day SMA and an ascending trend line from November 02 amid bullish MACD signals.

GBP/USD buyers currently eye the 1.3300 round-figure ahead of targeting the monthly peak surrounding 1.3315.

During the quote’s sustained rise past-1.3315, the 1.3400 threshold can offer an intermediate halt before propelling the bulls toward September’s high near 1.3485.

Alternatively, a daily closing below 1.3195 support joint can quickly challenge the previous week’s low near 1.3105.

Though, the 1.3100 mark may stop the GBP/USD bears from attacking the monthly low of 1.2854.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish