GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence

- GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line, 100-SMA.
- Upbeat RSI conditions, successful bounce off short-term resistance area signal further upside.
GBP/USD extends the previous day’s recovery moves to 1.3760, up 0.07% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.
However, bulls need to cross a confluence of 100-SMA and an immediate resistance line to justify the strength in targeting the 1.3800 threshold.
Although a clear upside past-1.3800 enables the GBP/USD buyers to challenge March 29 top near 1.3845, any further rise will be questioned by the monthly top of 1.3920.
On the contrary, pullback moves can recall 1.3730 and the 1.3700 round-figure on the chart before highlighting the 1.3670-75 horizontal support area.
Should the GBP/USD sellers dominate below 1.3670, February’s low near 1.3566 will gain the market’s attention.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3759
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3797
|Daily SMA50
|1.3858
|Daily SMA100
|1.3694
|Daily SMA200
|1.3346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3769
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
Gold fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles
Gold wavers in a choppy range around weekly top. Vaccine woes weigh on market sentiment amid a light calendar. US dollar pares latest losses, Treasury yields also pause after heavy drop. ECB, Fed leaders’ speech, risk catalysts will be crucial for fresh impulse.
VeChain price precedent points to a brief consolidation before sprinting higher
Based on the sizeable gain last week and the staircase format of the advance since the end of December, there is an above-average probability that VET will consolidate with a downward drift or a price grind like in early January.
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.