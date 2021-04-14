GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line, 100-SMA.
  • Upbeat RSI conditions, successful bounce off short-term resistance area signal further upside.

GBP/USD extends the previous day’s recovery moves to 1.3760, up 0.07% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.

However, bulls need to cross a confluence of 100-SMA and an immediate resistance line to justify the strength in targeting the 1.3800 threshold.

Although a clear upside past-1.3800 enables the GBP/USD buyers to challenge March 29 top near 1.3845, any further rise will be questioned by the monthly top of 1.3920.

On the contrary, pullback moves can recall 1.3730 and the 1.3700 round-figure on the chart before highlighting the 1.3670-75 horizontal support area.

Should the GBP/USD sellers dominate below 1.3670, February’s low near 1.3566 will gain the market’s attention.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3759
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.3752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3797
Daily SMA50 1.3858
Daily SMA100 1.3694
Daily SMA200 1.3346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3769
Previous Daily Low 1.3694
Previous Weekly High 1.3919
Previous Weekly Low 1.367
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.374
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3723
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3633
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3782
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3813
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3856

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

