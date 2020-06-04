GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look for entry beyond 1.2650

- GBP/USD bounces off 1.2585 to again challenge April top near 1.2650.
- RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart also questions further upside.
- One-week-old support line restricts immediate declines below 1.2585.
GBP/USD prints 0.11% gains while taking the bids near 1.2610 during the early Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Cable stays below the 1.2640/50 horizontal area comprising highs marked in April month.
Other than the strong upside barrier around 1.2640/50, bearish RSI divergence also increases the odds for the pair’s pullback.
In doing so, an ascending trend line from May 29, at 1.2525 now, will act as immediate support, a break of which can recall 1.2500 and May 05 top near 1.2485 on the chart.
If at all the bears remain dominant past-1.2485, 1.2465 holds the key to the quote’s further downside towards May 12 high near 1.2375/80.
Alternatively, the pair’s run-up past-1.2650 enables it to challenge 1.2700 while also aiming for February 2020 low close to 1.2725.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2612
|Today Daily Change
|38 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|1.2574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2305
|Daily SMA50
|1.237
|Daily SMA100
|1.2568
|Daily SMA200
|1.2673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2616
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD enters NFP day above 0.6900, bulls keep January top on the radar
AUD/USD marks another pullback from the below-0.7000 area with a recent high be 0.6988. Market’s risk-tone sentiment stays positive but optimism seems to fade off-late amid fresh US-China tussle.
USD/JPY: Stays ready to challenge April month top above 109.00
USD/JPY extends recovery from 109.08, prints four-day winning streak. Market’s cautious sentiment during the pre-NFP period, fresh US-China tension weigh on the pair. Also dimming the previous optimism could be the NFP.
XAU/USD rebounds from $1700 and breaks above $1720
Gold printed fresh daily highs after a short-lived correction to $1700 following the beginning of the American session. XAU/USD trades at $1722, the highest since Wednesday’s European session.
Euro: 8 straight days of gains, will NFPs kill the rally?
Euro rallied higher against the US dollar for the eighth consecutive trading day, marking the longest stretch of gains for the currency pair since April 2011. The ECB was widely expected to boost its bond buying program and today, they delivered.
WTI oil recovery stalls below $38 with all eyes on the OPEC+
The recent rally on oil prices seems to have stalled this week, with WTI front-month crude oil futures trading sideways around $37 on Thursday after peaking at $38.15 on Wednesday.