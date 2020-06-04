GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look for entry beyond 1.2650

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off 1.2585 to again challenge April top near 1.2650.
  • RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart also questions further upside.
  • One-week-old support line restricts immediate declines below 1.2585.

GBP/USD prints 0.11% gains while taking the bids near 1.2610 during the early Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Cable stays below the 1.2640/50 horizontal area comprising highs marked in April month.

Other than the strong upside barrier around 1.2640/50, bearish RSI divergence also increases the odds for the pair’s pullback.

In doing so, an ascending trend line from May 29, at 1.2525 now, will act as immediate support, a break of which can recall 1.2500 and May 05 top near 1.2485 on the chart.

If at all the bears remain dominant past-1.2485, 1.2465 holds the key to the quote’s further downside towards May 12 high near 1.2375/80.

Alternatively, the pair’s run-up past-1.2650 enables it to challenge 1.2700 while also aiming for February 2020 low close to 1.2725.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2612
Today Daily Change 38 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.30%
Today daily open 1.2574
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2305
Daily SMA50 1.237
Daily SMA100 1.2568
Daily SMA200 1.2673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2616
Previous Daily Low 1.2547
Previous Weekly High 1.2394
Previous Weekly Low 1.2164
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2589
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.251
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2647
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2679

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

