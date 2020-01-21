GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 2-week old descending trend-channel resistance

- GBP/USD adds to upbeat UK jobs data-led intraday positive momentum.
- Bulls now eye a move beyond 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart.
The GBP/USD pair held on to upbeat UK jobs data-led intraday gains and is currently placed near a resistance marked by the top end of over two-week-old descending trend-channel.
This is closely followed by a resistance marked by 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, around the 1.3100 round-figure mark, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining positive traction and also moved away from the negative territory, supporting prospects for further appreciating move.
However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and thus, warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders amid increasing odds of a BoE rate cut.
Having said that, the pair is likely to aim towards testing its next resistance near the 1.3165-70 region ahead of the 1.3200 round-figure mark on a sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers.
On the flip side, the 1.3035 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards the key 1.30 psychological mark.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3071
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3007
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3072
|Daily SMA50
|1.3038
|Daily SMA100
|1.2805
|Daily SMA200
|1.269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3016
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2995
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.292
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3082
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.