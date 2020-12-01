GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 1.3350 on Monday’s inverted hammer

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD refreshes intraday high while justifying the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation.
  • MACD signals, sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA also favor buyers.

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3350, up 0.15% on a day, during the early Tuesday’s trading. The Cable mark another U-turn from 10-day SMA the previous day. In doing so, it flashed an inverted hammer bullish candle on the daily (D1) chart.

Not only the upside suggesting candle but bullish MACD and the pair’s ability to stay afloat beyond 10-day SMA also direct the GBP/USD buyers towards the November high near 1.3400.

Although the yearly top near 1.3485 will be next on the bulls’ radars after clearing the 1.3400 threshold, December 2019 peak near 1.3510 will be the key upside hurdle to watch afterward.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 10-day SMA, at 1.3323 now, needs validation from Friday’s low of 1.3293 for further declines towards the low of the previous pullback moves, marked during November 11-12, around 1.3110.

While the bulls have a clear runway ahead, the destination before the key hurdle isn’t too long. On the contrary, bears may seek directions from Brexit doubts to re-enter.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3346
Today Daily Change 17 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 1.3329
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3229
Daily SMA50 1.3052
Daily SMA100 1.3028
Daily SMA200 1.2731
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3385
Previous Daily Low 1.3305
Previous Weekly High 1.3398
Previous Weekly Low 1.3264
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3355
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.326
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3374
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.342
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3454

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

