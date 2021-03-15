GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900

- GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852.
- Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers.
- 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
GBP/USD hangs around 1.3900 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The cable dropped for the second consecutive day on Monday after reversing from a 12-day-long falling trend line during Friday. However, the downside faltered around mid-1.3800s before struggling for direction off-late.
Considering the GBP/USD pair’s sustained weakness below the stated resistance line, at 1.4006 now, coupled with the downward sloping Momentum line, sellers are on their way to a 50-day SMA level of 1.3798.
Though, any further weakness past-1.3798 will have to break an ascending support line from early November 2020, currently around 1.3765, to convince the GBP/USD bears.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to break the immediate resistance line near 1.4010 before directing GBP/USD buyers towards the monthly top of 1.4017 and February 26 peak close to 1.4030.
In a case where the quote manages to cross 1.4030 on a daily closing basis, its run-up to refresh the multi-month top, marked the previous month, around 1.4245, can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3896
|Today Daily Change
|-33 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.3929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3952
|Daily SMA50
|1.3786
|Daily SMA100
|1.3547
|Daily SMA200
|1.3203
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4005
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3864
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
