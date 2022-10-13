- GBP/USD rallies for the second successive day and hits a one-week high on Thursday.
- Talks of a mini-budget U-turn by the UK government boost sterling and offers support.
- The stronger US CPI-inspired broad-based rally caps the pair near the 1.1300 mark.
The GBP/USD pair gains strong positive traction for the second straight day on Thursday and builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from a nearly two-week low. The momentum lifts spot prices to a one-week high, though falter near the 1.1300 mark following the release of hotter US consumer inflation figures.
The British pound gets a strong lift amid talks that the new UK government could reverse its vast tax cuts announced in the mini-budget in September. The intraday positive move, however, runs out of steam amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand, bolstered by a stronger US CPI report and hawkish Fed expectations.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair found decent support on Wednesday near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent strong recovery from an all-time low. A subsequent move beyond the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart prompts some technical selling and contributes to the strong intraday move up.
Bulls, however, face rejection near the 200-hour SMA, which is currently pegged near the 1.1300 round figure and should act as a pivotal point. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart - though have been recovering from the negative territory - are yet to gain any meaningful traction and warrant caution for bulls.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.1300 mark before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.1370 region before aiming to reclaim the 1.1400 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1120-1.1115 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.1100 level. Any further decline is likely to find decent support near the 1.1085 region (100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart), which is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1065-1.1060 zone.
A convincing break below the latter will suggests that the two-day-old uptrend has lost steam and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.119
|Today Daily Change
|0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|1.1102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1158
|Daily SMA50
|1.1549
|Daily SMA100
|1.1875
|Daily SMA200
|1.2501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1134
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0924
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
