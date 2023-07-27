GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears move in for the kill, testing key support structure

- GBP/USD bulls are under pressure following a rally in the Greenback.
- The bears are testing commitments at critical technical structures on the daily chart.
GBP/USD followed EUR/USD lower on strong US data and the European Central Babk's dovish 25bp hike. The pair dropped from 1.2995 to a low of 1.2781 while the markets reduce more hawkish Bank of England rate expectations for the August 3 interest rate meeting. This leaves the technical structure complicated and two-fold for Cable as the following illustrates:
GBP/USD technical analysis
Prior to the Thursday sell-off, Cable was rallying in line with the bullish trend on the back of the Fed's move and subsequent market take on the meeting. However, along came Thursday:
This has seen the pair drop hard into support and leaves a bearish prospect on the charts for a deeper test of the broader bullish cycle for the days ahead.
