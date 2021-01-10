GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.3535 support confluence

- GBP/USD remains depressed around mid-1.3500s inside short-term descending triangle.
- Bearish MACD, virus woes in the UK keep sellers hopeful.
- 100-bar SMA, triangle’s support restrict immediate downside, buyers seek confirmation of bullish chart for fresh entries.
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3560, after declining for three consecutive days, during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable remains inside a short-term falling triangle, a bullish chart pattern, while eyeing to re-test the formation’s support line and 100-bar SMA.
Considering the recent chatters around the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in the UK, as well as the spread of the virus initially found in Britain, GBP/USD sellers eye further losses while following the bearish MACD.
Read: Japan says it found new coronavirus variant similar to UK strain – Bloomberg
However, a confluence of 100-bar SMA and the support line of a short-term triangle, around 1.3535, will offer a tough challenge to the GBP/USD sellers.
In a case where the sterling declines below 1.3535, the 1.3500 and the 200-bar SMA around 1.3450 will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, the 1.3600 threshold can entertain short-term buyers before pushing them towards confirming the bullish chart pattern by an upside break of 1.3630.
Following that, GBP/USD bulls can aim for the recently flashed multi-month high near 1.3700 before eyeing the March 2018 low near 1.3715.
Also read: UK Chancellor Sunak looking to delay tax rises and end the stamp duty holiday – Times
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3565
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3563
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3528
|Daily SMA50
|1.3368
|Daily SMA100
|1.3183
|Daily SMA200
|1.2883
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3539
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3704
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3717
