GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack weekly support around 1.3150

- GBP/USD remains pressured around one-week-old ascending support line.
- Bearish MACD signals, failures to cross 1.3190-3200 resistance area favor sellers.
- 50-SMA adds to the downside filters, bulls need validation from 1.3275.
GBP/USD stays depressed for the second consecutive day, down 0.12% intraday around 1.3150 during early Tuesday morning in Europe.
The cable pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the multiple failures to cross the 100-SMA and a 12-day-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 1.3190-3200, as well as the bearish MACD signals.
It’s worth noting that an ascending trend line from the last Tuesday, around 1.3145, challenges the immediate downside of the pair. Also testing the GBP/USD bears is the 50-SMA level of 1.3108.
In a case where GBP/USD declines below 1.3108, also conquered the 1.3100 threshold, the monthly low surrounding the 1.3000 psychological magnet will be in focus.
On the flip side, recovery moves remain elusive below 1.3200, a break of which will direct GBP/USD buyers towards the horizontal line comprising lows marked during late February and early March, close to 1.3275.
During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.3275, the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-March downside, respectively around 1.3365 and 1.3400, should lure the pair buyers.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3153
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.3169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3243
|Daily SMA50
|1.3433
|Daily SMA100
|1.3415
|Daily SMA200
|1.3596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.321
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3127
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3211
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3044
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3294
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
