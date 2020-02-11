GBP/USD: Potential top in place? – Commerzbank

The 1.2950 region is seen holding the topside following the recent price action in Cable, noted Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD has not sustained the initial break of the December low at 1.2905, and it is possible that this was the end of an ‘a-b-c’ correction, but it also looks like a potential top. We are biased towards the latter scenario, in which case we should see the 55 day ma at 1.3056 ideally hold the topside. Failure at 1.2905 put the 55 week ma at 1.2799 and the 200 day moving average at 1.2690 back on the plate.”
“Minor resistance is seen at the 1.2954 mid-January low and then along the 55 day ma at 1.3056.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
