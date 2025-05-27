GBP/USD: Poised to buckle under the weight of its own success?

GBP/USD snapped a six-day win streak on Tuesday, falling back after a flubbed stretch for 1.3600.

US Dollar strength is largely behind the near-term bearish flip in GBP/USD flows.

UK data remains limited through this week, but high-impact US inflation figures loom ahead.

GBP/USD pared recent gains on Tuesday, snapping a six-day win streak and knocking price action away from the 1.3600 handle after the pair tapped fresh multi-year highs this week. Another tariff-talk-fueled upswing in broad-market investor sentiment bolstered the US Dollar (USD), sparked by the Trump administration once again stepping back from its own tariff threats.

The Bank of England (BoE) is looking less likely to deliver as many rate cuts as many had expected earlier in the year, helping to bolster the Pound Sterling into its highest prices against the Greenback since early 2022. Further appearances from BoE policymakers are expected over the rest of the week, but the narrative is not expected to change much.

US President Trump recently mused via social media about imposing an additional 50% across-the-board tariff on all imports from the European Union (EU) beginning on June 1. However, President Trump has already walked back his own tariff threat, following a pattern that has become increasingly familiar to investors, and pushed the 50% EU tariff deadline back to July 9.

The remainder of the week will be heavy on the US side. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes will be published on Wednesday, with US Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slated for Thursday. Friday will wrap up the trading week with US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation data for April, and markets are hoping for a continued easing in key inflation metrics before the fallout from the Trump administration’s tariff policies begins to leak into headline datasets.

GBP/USD price forecast

GBP/USD closed flat or higher for six straight sessions over the past week and a bit, coming within inches of reclaiming the 1.3600 handle. However, markets had to blow off pressure, and Cable has eased back toward the 1.3500 region heading into the midweek.

GBP/USD daily chart



