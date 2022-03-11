- The British pound falls vs. the US Dollar on broad US dollar strength amid a risk-off market sentiment.
- UK’s upbeat economic data and BoE rate hike bets expectations faltered to support the GBP.
- GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Downward biased, as bears eye 1.2850.
The British pound heads into the weekend, set to record losses as Wall Street’s bell signals the end of a hectic week, mainly driven by market sentiment, leaving macroeconomics or, also sometimes, central banks aside. In tone with the week, Friday’s trading day fluctuated between risk-on/off, on reports from Russia saying that its President Putin seen “certain positive shifts” in talks with Ukraine, while Ukraine Foreign Minister, saying the opposite. That said, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3035, down 0.39%.
US equities closed the week in the red, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq down 1.30%, 0.69%, and 2.18%, respectively. As measured by the US Dollar Index, the greenback is set to finish the week eyeing the 100 mark, up 0.61%, sitting at 99.116, a headwind for the GBP/USD.
Overnight, the GBP/USD braced to the November 2020 lows around 1.31050, and in fact reacted to some UK economic releases, reaching a daily high around 1.3139, to then follow the path of least resistance, falling under the 1.3100 handle, printing a new YTD low at 1.3027.
In the European session, the UK economic docker featured some data. UK’s GDP for January rose 0.8% higher than the 0.2% contraction in December. Furthermore, Industrial Production for January rose 0.7% m/m, influenced by the spike of 0.8% growth in manufacturing. The services sector increased by 0.8% higher than the -0.5% fall of December.
Across the pond, the US economic docket featured the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for March, which declined from 62.8 in February to 59.7, while Inflation expectations rose to 5.4% from 4.9% in the previous reading. It is the lowest reading since November of 2011, as inflation expectations rose sharply due to a surge in fuel prices exuberated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is downward biased and further cemented by the break of the last swing low at 1.3160, December 8, 2021 low, which was unsuccessfully tested in the previous two trading days, pushing the GBP/USD under the 1.3100 mark. Additionally, the GBP/USD broke below the bottom-trendline of a descending channel, which can exacerbate a move lower.
That said, the GBP/USD first support would be 1.3000. Breach of the latter would expose the psychological 1.2900 mark, followed by November 2, 2020, low at 1.2853, and September 2020 lows around 1.2675.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3035
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3408
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.346
|Daily SMA200
|1.3632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3195
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south, looks to end the week below 1.1000
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.1050 during the European trading hours on Friday but came under renewed pressure in the American session. The pair remains on track to close the week below 1.1000 as rising US Treasury bond yields provide a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3100 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped below 1.3100 during the American trading hours on Friday. The broad-based dollar strength on rising yields continues to weigh on the pair ahead of the weekend.
Gold stays deep in negative territory below $2,000
Although gold erased a portion of its daily losses after dropping below $1,960 earlier, it's still down nearly 1% on the day near $1,980 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clinging to modest daily gains near 2%.
BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.