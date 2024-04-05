GBP/USD picks up following a post-NFP slump, returns above 1.2600

- The Pound has trimmed retraced post-NFP lows and is practically flat on the daily chart.
- Nonfarm Payrolls data shows that the US economy remains creating employment at a strong pace.
- A frail economic outlook and softer inflationary pressures are weighing on the Pound.
The Sterling is regaining lost ground on Friday’s US session following a significant reversal, with a strong US employment report sending the Dollar soaring. The pair, however, remains practically flat in the weekly chat after having whipsawed over the last few days.
US Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 303K in March beating expectations of a 200K increase to close a stellar quarter for employment. Wage inflation has continued growing, although the moderation observed in the yearly rate, which has eased to 4.1% from 4.3% in the previous month has eased concerns about a hawkish steer by the Federal Reserve.
In the UK the weak services sector activity data seen this week adds to the evidence of an uncertain economic outlook. The weak GDP and the slowing price pressures boosted speculation that the BoE might anticipate the first rate cuts, which is weighing on the Pound.
The technical picture remains bearish, with resistance at 1.2675 holding buyers ahead of 1.2755. support levels are 1.2575 and 1.2535.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2635
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2691
|Daily SMA50
|1.2668
|Daily SMA100
|1.2665
|Daily SMA200
|1.2588
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2684
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2586
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2576
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2672
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
