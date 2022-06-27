- GBP/USD is struggling to overstep 1.2300 as investors await the US Durable Goods Orders.
- Investors should brace for a vulnerable performance from the US economic data.
- The BOE may dictate a jumbo rate hike in July considering its inflation rate is above 9%.
The GBP/USD pair is juggling in a narrow range of 1.2259-1.2297 in the early European session as investors are awaiting the release of the US Durable Goods Orders. The US economic data is expected to release at 0.1% against the prior print of 0.5%.
An underperformance is expected from the economic data, thanks to soaring price pressures, which have forced the Federal Reserve (Fed) to elevate its interest rates vigorously and eventually squeeze liquidity from the market. It is worth noting that the PMI figures reported by the IHS Markit last week were extremely lower than the forecasts and the prior prints. Now, lower estimates for the Durable Goods Orders are indicating that the economy is facing a slump in the overall demand structure.
This week, the US agencies will also report the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, which are due on Wednesday. The GDP numbers are expected to remain steady at -1.5% on a quarterly basis. While the GDP Price Index may slip to 7.2% from the prior print of 8.1%.
On the pound front, bulls are holding themselves despite a minor advancement in the Consumer Price index (CPI) at 9.1% on an annual basis. This has raised the odds of a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Bank of England (BOE) in July. Earlier, the BOE elevated its interest rates by 25 bps only as the growth prospects were not lucrative to support a healthy rate hike announcement.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2276
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2375
|Daily SMA50
|1.2482
|Daily SMA100
|1.2872
|Daily SMA200
|1.3191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.232
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2241
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2233
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0600 as USD wilts amid risk rebound
EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0550,resuming its recovery towards 1.0600 in early Europe this Wednesday. The US dollar meets fresh supply as the risk rebound extends, despite looming recession fears. ECB Forum, US Durable Goods and Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2300 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding onto the latest upside below 1.2300 in early European trading, The risk-on mood dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal while the UK presses on with changes to the Brexit deal despite EU opposition. US data awaited.
Gold bulls aim for $1,850 on Russia news, softer USD
Gold Price extends Friday’s recovery to $1,836 ahead of Monday’s European session. The precious metal’s upside moves could be linked to the softer US dollar, as well as chatters surrounding a ban on gold imports from Russia.
SEC vs. Ripple: Brad Garlinghouse announces expansion out of the US if outcome is unfavorable
XRP will expand out of the US if the payment giant faces a loss in the lawsuit. The community awaits the court's ruling on his speech and related documents. Analysts remain bullish on Ripple price
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!