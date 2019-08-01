  • The British Pound gets a minor lift in absence of any dovish signals by the BoE.
  • Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit should keep a lid on any meaningful bounce.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its weaker tone post-BoE, albeit has managed to recover around 15-20 pips from an early dip to sub-1.2100 level. 

The pair added to its recent losses and remained under some selling pressure through the mid-European session on Thursday - marking its fifth day of slide in the previous six, amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit. This coupled with the post-FOMC US Dollar upsurge to two-year tops further collaborated to the pair's offered tone and an intraday dip to the lowest since January 2017.

Against the backdrop, the British Pound remained depressed after the Bank of England, at its latest monetary policy meeting held this Thursday, decided to maintain status-quo. Meanwhile, the accompanying Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) did not include a no-deal Brexit possibility and hence, failed to provide any meaningful impetus.

Hence, the key focus remains on the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the BoE Governor Mark Carney will be closely scrutinized for any dovish shift, which might be enough to trigger a fresh leg of a bearish slide for the major.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2104
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1.216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2443
Daily SMA50 1.2575
Daily SMA100 1.2804
Daily SMA200 1.2847
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.225
Previous Daily Low 1.2134
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2206
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1996
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2229
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2346

 

 

