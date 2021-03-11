GBP/USD now moved into a consolidative phase – UOB

Cable is now seen navigating within the 1.3810-1.4020 in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that GBP ‘could retest the 1.3925/30 level’. We added, ‘a breach of this strong resistance is not ruled out but 1.3970 is not expected to come into the picture’. Our view was correct as GBP rose to 1.3936 before settling near the high at 1.3935 (+0.33%). Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by much. From here, GBP could edge higher and test 1.3970. A sustained rise above this level is unlikely (next resistance is at 1.4020). On the downside, a breach of 1.3860 (minor support is at 1.3895) would indicate the current mild upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in GBP since late last week. Yesterday (10 Mar, spot at 1.3880), we highlighted that ‘downward momentum has waned and a break of 1.3930 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure in GBP has dissipated’. GBP breached 1.3930 during NY session (high of 1.3936) and the downside risk has dissipated. The current movement is viewed as the early stages of a consolidation phase and GBP is likely to trade between 1.3810 and 1.4020 for now.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: All eyes on ECB's reaction to rising bond yields
EUR/USD's two-day recovery rally stalls ahead of the ECB rate decision. Markets expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields. Disappointment could lead to another leg higher in yields and risk aversion.
GBP/USD: Better bid above 1.3900 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3900, rising for the third straight day. US stimulus passage, hopes of more US funds for infrastructure and subsiding yields offer support ahead of Biden’s speech.
Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels
Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.