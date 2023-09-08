GBP/USD moves away from multi-month low set on Thursday, remains below 1.2500

- GBP/USD attracts some buying during the Asian session, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The USD consolidates its recent gains to a six-week high and lends support to the pair.
- Bets for one more rate hike by the Fed in 2023 to act as a tailwind for the Greenback.
- The BoE's signal that the rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end should cap the major.
The GBP/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and moves away from a three-month high, around the 1.2445 region touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, remain below the 1.2500 psychological mark and lack bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), especially after the recent rally to its highest level since March. This turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The downside for the USD, however, seems cushioned in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Moreover, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the incoming stronger-than-expected US macro data, including the Weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday. The hawkish outlook should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the Greenback. This, along with expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle, could weigh on the British Pound and cap the GBP/USD pair.
In fact, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers on Wednesday that the central bank is much nearer to ending its run of rate increases, though warned that borrowing costs might still have further to rise because of stubbornly high inflation. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2488
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2655
|Daily SMA50
|1.2766
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2426
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2509
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2446
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2442
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2413
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2568
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls on US jobless claims, as China’s economic weakness dampens mood
The Aussie Dollar (AUD) pared its losses versus the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after US economic data showed the US Federal Reserve (Fed) work is far from done, while weakness in China’s exports weighed the market mood. The AUD/USD is trading around 0.6375.
EUR/USD hovers below 1.0700, eyeing the 1.0600 figure amid bearish signals
The EUR/USD begins the Asian session almost flat but below the 1.0700 figure, seen as a bearish signal, after printing losses of 0.29% on Thursday, which could open the door to test May lows. The major trades around 1.0696, up 0.01%.
Gold closes above the 20- and 200-day SMAs
The Gold price recovered some ground after finding support at the $1,915 area, jumping towards $1,920. However, the upside is limited as the expectations of one last Federal Reserve (Fed) hike grow in the markets.
FBI links North Korean hacker group Lazarus to Stake.com’s $41 million heist
One of the biggest cybercriminal groups, Lazarus, run by members of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has been confirmed to be active again. The North Korean hacker group has been the leader in cyber crimes this year and has also been held responsible for the recent Stake.com attack.
The 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists
US stocks suffered a third consecutive daily decline as the 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists with Tech weighing after lower-than-expected weekly jobless claims, which fell below the 2019 average.