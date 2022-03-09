GBP/USD: More pain ahead on poor Retail Sales, likely recession in Europe

- GBP/USD may print fresh 52-week lows on likely stagflation in Europe.
- The DXY is lackluster on uncertainty over the US CPI numbers.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have reclaimed 1.85% on expectations of aggressive monetary policy.
The GBP/USD pair has been vulnerable from the last few trading sessions as the Russia-Ukraine war alarmed a situation of recession in Europe. The cable seems to print fresh 52-week lows as the market participants are dumping the Europe domain currencies on the expectation of a ‘stagflation’ situation going forward.
The situation has got worsened now after the US confirmed the prohibition of Russian oil for imports in the US. It is likely that the situation can be taken care of by the nation, which addresses a major portion of their oil demand itself but nations in Europe that bank more upon the oil exploration by Russia may struggle to fulfill their requirement.
Meanwhile, the poor performance from the Like-For-Like Retail Sales by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) has added fuel to the fire. The figure came in at 2.7%, much lower than the market consensus and prior print of 15.2% and 8.1% respectively.
The US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating in a narrow range of 98.67-99.42 as investors are waiting for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, which are due on Thursday. It is widely known that US inflation data has a significant impact on the monetary policy action by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Moreover, the 10-year US Treasury yields have surged near 1.86% on rising expectations of an aggressive interest rate decision by the Fed.
The week is full of events for the UK: Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Industrial Production, and Manufacturing Production will be reported on Friday.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3449
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3473
|Daily SMA200
|1.3642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3082
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
