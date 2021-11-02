GBP/USD: Mildly offered near 1.3650 as Brexit optimism battles pre-Fed, BOE anxiety

- GBP/USD prints three-day downtrend near the mid-October levels.
- France halts fishing-linked sanctions on UK before Thursday’s meeting.
- BOE rate hike expectations jump to 100% amid strong inflation.
- Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3650, down 0.09% intraday heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair prints a three-day downtrend as the market prepares for the key central bank events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, namely the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BOE) verdicts in that order.
While the market’s anxiety ahead of the Fed and BOE helps the US dollar to remain firmer, recently positive Brexit headlines help the GBP/USD to probe bears.
Among them is the French pause to levy sanctions on the UK over the Brexit-led fishing raw. France stopped previously announced punitive measures on the British boats following the issues of nearly 50 additional licenses to French boats to fish in its waters by the government of Jersey, per The Independent. On the same line, Reuters said that France received first signals from UK authorities to speed up talks, an answer to the latest French proposals is expected by Wednesday. It’s worth noting that the UK’s Brexit Chief David Frost will head to Paris for speedy negotiations on Thursday. However, there are many challenges other than the fishing tussles, like the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol, which in turn may hinder Brexit optimism going forward.
On the other hand, CME’s BOEWatch tool shows a 100% probability of a rate hike move during the meetings in November and December. The reason could be linked to around 5.0% UK inflation, double the BOE’s target. Though a jump in the UK’s covid infections, recently to 40,077 from 38,009 reported the previous day, challenge the likely move by the “Old Lady”.
Other than the market’s anxious mood ahead of the knife-edge BOE decision, up for publishing on Thursday, mixed US PMI and China’s latest appeal to the local governments to stock food for winter weigh on the market sentiment, underpinning the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Moving on, the GBP/USD moves are likely to remain bearish as the greenback benefits from downbeat stock futures and risk aversion ahead of the key central bank events. Though, chatters surrounding US stimulus and Brexit headlines may entertain the pair traders.
Technical analysis
Given the GBP/USD pair’s downside break of 50-DMA, portrayed on Friday, as well as the sustained trading below 200-DMA amid bearish MACD signals, the bears are likely rushing towards a horizontal area including multiple levels marked since July 20, around 1.3575. Meanwhile, the corrective pullback may aim for a 50-DMA level of 1.3712 before the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June-September south-run around 1.3830.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3651
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3701
|Daily SMA50
|1.3714
|Daily SMA100
|1.3776
|Daily SMA200
|1.3852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3693
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3642
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3829
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3662
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.374
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 as USD attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, on the defensive amid a minor rebound in the US dollar. Investors turn cautious ahead of the key central banks' policy decisions, with the Fed event eagerly awaited. Eurozone final PMIs and ECB-speak will be eyed as well.
GBP/USD: Bearish impulse eyes sub-1.3600 area
GBP/USD stays pressured around a three-week low, flashed the previous day. That being said, the Cable pair traders near 1.3660 during Tuesday’s Asian session, extending Friday’s downside break of 50-DMA, not to forget the pair’s sustained trading below 200-DMA since September.
Gold awaits acceptance above this key hurdle, as Fed meet kicks off
Amidst holiday-thinned light trading on Monday, gold price managed to recoup more than half of Friday’s sell-off. The bright metal, however, remained below the $1800 level, as investors remained cautious heading into the key central banks’ policy decisions.
MATIC price confirms breakout, upswing to $4 likely
MATIC price is consolidating after a riveting upswing since October 12. The ascent is cooling off, hinting at a retest of a crucial support level. This could be the last time this Layer 2 token will retrace to the current levels as it is about to embark on a massive bull run.
Will Tesla continue its record run after Elon Musk’s tweet?
Amid a fresh record rally in Wall Street indices, Tesla Inc. gained further momentum and extended the previous week’s upsurge, starting out a new week, as well as, a month with a bang. Speculations surrounding the Hertz purchase of Tesla for its fleet powered the record run in shares of the Electric Vehicle (EV) company.