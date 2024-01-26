GBP/USD may struggle to extend gains through the upper 1.2700s/low 1.2800s – Scotiabank

The GBP/USD pair rebounds within the broader trading range. Economists at Scotiabank analyze cable’s outlook.
Intraday price action looks bullish but momentum remains soft
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is up mildly on the day, having found firm support on intraday weakness below the 1.2700 level.
Intraday price action looks bullish (outside range on the 6-hour chart) but momentum remains soft and the GBP rally may struggle to extend gains through the upper 1.2700s/low 1.2800s on the session.
The broader 1.2600/1.2825 range remains intact.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0850 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0850 in the American session on Wednesday. The USD struggles to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation softened to 2.9% in December.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2750 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced above 1.2750 after dropping below 1.2700 in the early European session. The USD stays under selling pressure and fuels the pair's upside following the softer-than-expected core PCE inflation data.
Gold holds above $2,020 following US PCE inflation data
Gold clings to moderate gains above $2,020 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.1% following the December PCE inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to stay afloat in positive territory.
Bitcoin wallets show signs of capitulation as BTC price trades in tight range close to $40,000
Bitcoin price is range bound close to the psychologically important $40,000 level, nearly two weeks post Spot ETF approval by the US SEC. Retail traders holding less than 1 BTC have shed their holdings, evident by the decline in Bitcoin wallets since October 2023.
Federal Reserve to downplay chances of imminent action while holding rates steady
The dovish shift in Fed forecasts in December – with three rate cuts pencilled in for 2024 – incentivised the market to push even more aggressively in pricing cuts.