GBP/USD lurches higher as risk aversion abates

GBP/USD took a leg higher on Thursday but still remains capped below 1.3000.

Tariff tensions have eased for the time being, but market conditions still aren’t great.

A reversal in Greenback flows across the board has bolstered the broader market.

GBP/USD took another bullish step higher on Thursday, bolstered by a broad-base weakening in Greenback demand after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation cooled even faster than expected. Coupled with a general easing in risk-off flows following the Trump administration’s constant carousel of on-again, off-again tariffs, Greenback strength across the board has been receding, giving Cable an opportunity to rebound from recent losses.

US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation came in well below expectations in March. Core CPI eased to 2.8% YoY, reaching a four-year low after stubbornly holding above 3.0% for nearly eight months. Headline CPI inflation also eased to 2.4% YoY, and investment markets will be devastated if tariffs undo years’ worth of work by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to bring inflation to heel.

This week will wrap up with University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index survey results on Friday. The UoM Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to contract yet again in April as consumers continue to buckle under the weight of the Trump administration’s tariff and trade “strategy”, and is expected to sink to a nearly three-year low of 54.5. Consumer Inflation Expectations are also on the cards for Friday. UoM 1-year and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations last clocked in at 5% and 4.1%, respectively.

GBP/USD price forecast

A third straight day of gains has pushed Cable into the high side, though the pair remains trapped just below the key 1.3000 price handle. The Pound Sterling rallied 1.3% against the Greenback, and GBP/USD is up nearly 2.2% from the last swing low into the 1.2700 handle.

Price action caught a technical bounce off of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), but the next immediate challenge for bulls will be an inflection point at the 1.3100 region.

GBP/USD daily chart



