GBP/USD looks consolidative in the near-term – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect Cable to stick to the current rangebound theme for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP to move lower yesterday was incorrect as it staged a surprising robust and rapid recovery to an overnight high of 1.3174. The rebound appears to be running ahead and while GBP could edge upwards from here, any advance is viewed as a higher trading range of 1.3140/1.3200 (a sustained rise above 1.3200 appears unlikely).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (06 Jan, spot at 1.3085) that GBP is ‘still trading sideways but risk of a break of bottom of expected 1.3000/1.3400 range has increased’. We added, GBP ‘has to move and stay above 1.3190 or the current mild downward pressure would increase quickly’. GBP subsequently recouped all of its Friday’s loss and touched a high of 1.3174. While downward pressure has eased somewhat, GBP has to register a NY closing above 1.3190 or risk of further weakness remains intact. That said, after yesterday’s price action, it appears likely that GBP could trade between the two major levels of 1.3000 and 1.3400 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating under 1.12 as EZ inflation meets expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, as eurozone inflation meets expectations with 1.3% in both headline and core CPI. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD rises to around 1.32 as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32, up on the day. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Cryptos: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level. Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition. XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY clings to modest gains near mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped near mid-108.00s. The pair gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and added to the previous session's goodish intraday recovery move of around 60-70 pips from near three-month lows.