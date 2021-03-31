GBP/USD little changed after UK final GDP revised up to 1.3% QoQ in Q4

UK GDP rises 1.3% QoQ in Q4 vs. 1.0% expected.

UK Current Account deficit stood at GBP26.3 B in Q4.

GBP/USD remains unfazed by upbeat UK data, holds above 1.3700.

The final reading of the fourth quarter 2020 UK GDP came in at 1.3% QoQ vs. 1.0% expected and 1.0% last while on an annualized basis the figure stood at -7.3% vs. -7.8% expected and -7.8% seen previously.

The Current Account numbers for Q4 came in at GBP-26.3 B versus GBP-34 B expected and GBP -14.275 B prior.

Meanwhile, the Total Business Investment arrived at 5.9% QoQ in Q4 vs. 1.3% previous and 1.3% expectations.

The Cable remains unfazed above 1.3700, in reaction to the upbeat UK economic data. The spot was last seen trading at 1.3724, still down 0.12% on the day.

About UK GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).