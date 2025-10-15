GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3290 and 1.3365 – UOB Group
Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range between 1.3290 and 1.3365. In the longer run, downward momentum has slowed somewhat, but there is still a chance for GBP to decline to 1.3200, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Downward momentum has slowed somewhat
24-HOUR VIEW: "The following are excerpts from our update yesterday: 'Despite the relatively quiet price movements, there has been a slight increase in downward momentum. Today, GBP may edge lower, but any decline is likely part of a lower range of 1.3295/1.3350. To put it another way, GBP does not appear to have enough momentum to break below 1.3295.' We did not expect the downward momentum to accelerate quickly, as GBP plunged to a low of 1.3249. GBP rebounded from the low and closed slightly lower by 0.12% at 1.3320. The rebound from oversold conditions suggests that instead of continuing to decline, GBP is more likely to trade in a range today, expected to be between 1.3290 and 1.3365."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "On Monday (13 Oct, spot at 1.3350), we highlighted that while downward momentum has slowed with the recent recovery, 'there is still a chance for GBP to decline to 1.3200.' While GBP dropped to a low of 1.3249 yesterday, it rebounded strongly from the low. There has been no improvement in downward momentum, and we continue to hold the same view for now. Overall, only a breach of 1.3390 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would suggest that the weakness in GBP that started in the middle of last week has stabilised."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.