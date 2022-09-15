  • GBP/USD comes under renewed selling pressure on Thursday amid a modest USD strength.
  • Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, elevated US bond yields revive the USD demand.
  • The mixed US economic data fails to impress the USD bulls or provide impetus to the pair.

The GBP/USD pair extends its steady intraday descent through the early North American session and seems rather unaffected by US macro releases. The pair is currently trading around the 1.1470-1.1465 area and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since 1985 touched last week.

Following the previous day's modest downtick, the US dollar regains some positive traction on Thursday amid hawkish Fed expectations and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets keeps a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven greenback.

Even the mixed US economic data did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The US Census Bureau reported that the headline sales unexpectedly rose by 0.3% in August. This, however, was offset by the fact that core sales (excluding autos) remain flat during the reported month.

Separately, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 213K during the week ended September 9 against a rise to 226K anticipated. Furthermore, the Empire State Manufacturing Index improves to -1.5 in September from -31.3 previous, while Philly Fed Manufacturing Index plunges to -9.9, missing estimates for a fall to 2.8 from 6.2 in August.

The data, meanwhile, does little to push back against bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, a slide back towards the YTD low, around the 1.1400 mark, remains a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1477
Today Daily Change -0.0064
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 1.1541
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1658
Daily SMA50 1.1895
Daily SMA100 1.2128
Daily SMA200 1.2722
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.159
Previous Daily Low 1.148
Previous Weekly High 1.1648
Previous Weekly Low 1.1405
Previous Monthly High 1.2294
Previous Monthly Low 1.1599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1548
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1522
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1484
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1427
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1374
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1594
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1646
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1703

 

 

