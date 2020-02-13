GBP/USD keeps it below 1.3000 amid UK politics, Brexit and coronavirus

- GBP/USD justifies Wednesday’s bearish Doji while snapping the earlier rise.
- UK PM Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle is likely to be less severe than previously anticipated, EU accused of “cherry-picking”.
- Coronavirus risk renewed following a surge in the cases based on the new method.
GBP/USD nears the intra-day low of 1.2948 while making rounds to 1.2951 during the pre-London open session on Thursday. While pessimism surrounding Brexit and UK’s political drama have recently weighed on the quote, fresh risk of coronavirus seems to be the latest one to drag the pair to the south.
Not only the European Parliament’s resolution to push the UK towards the EU laws but the UK policymakers' accusations on Brussels also signal a tough start to the Brexit talks during the early March.
At home, the UK PM Johnson is set to announce his new cabinet and is mostly expected to refrain from drastic changes that previously cited by his key adviser, Dominic Cummings. “Johnson will summon sacked ministers to his House of Commons office in the morning to deliver the bad news before returning to Downing Street to welcome the parade of those who are being promoted,” said The Guardian.
Over the counter, the US dollar regained amid fresh risk aversion wave after coronavirus fears came back in focus. Although the early-Asian spike in numbers from Hubei was cited as the result of a new method, news of more cities lockdown and conferences canceled, not to forget increased cases from South Korea, Japan and the US, keep the risk-tone under pressure.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields decline nearly three basis points to 1.60% whereas most of the Asian shares are also in negative territories.
Moving on, Brexit/political updates from the UK and the US Consumer Price Index data for January will be the keys to follow while also not forgetting about coronavirus.
Technical Analysis
Following a bearish candlestick formation, the quote could revisit a 100-day SMA level of 1.2920 ahead of the weekly low, also the monthly, near 1.2870 whereas further declines seem doubtful. On the upside, a clear break of 1.3000 could negate the candlestick pattern but need to cross 21-day SMA level of 1.3025 prior to aiming February 05 high near 1.3070.
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2952
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3026
|Daily SMA50
|1.3075
|Daily SMA100
|1.2914
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2992
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2937
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3184
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2882
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3044
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: At 33-month low as traders dial up ECB rate cut bets
EUR/USD trades near 1.0865, the lowest level since May 2017, on dovish ECB expectations. The US dollar is attracting haven flows amid coronavirus fears. The downside may gather pace if the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January beats estimates by a big margin.
GBP/USD keeps it below 1.3000 amid UK politics, Brexit and coronavirus
GBP/USD justifies Wednesday’s bearish Doji while snapping the earlier rise. While pessimism surrounding Brexit and UK’s political drama have recently weighed on the quote, fresh risk of coronavirus seems to be the latest one to drag the pair to the south.
Forex Today: Surge in new China coronavirus cases kills risk, USD in bullish consolidation
A flight to safety theme emerged in Asia after the appetite for risk assets was killed by a surge in new coronavirus cases in China’s Hubei province. Amid risk-off, the Asian stocks dropped in tandem with the US equity futures and Treasury yields while the safe-havens, gold and the yen, benefited the most.
Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off
Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.