GBP/USD keeps an eye for 1.3700 amid USD weakness

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Thursday in the initial Asian session.
  • Lower US T-yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
  • Brexit led-woes, worker shortage, weaker domestic data keep a check on sterling.

The GBP/USD pair extends gains on Thursday. The pair touched a high of 1.3667 in the previous session composed of nearly 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3667, up 0.03% for the day.

The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields recovered to trade at 1.58% before falling to 1.54% on Wednesday following the higher September inflation data and FOMC minutes. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was upwardly revised to 5.4% on yearly basis from a previous estimate of 5.3%. Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s September meeting showed the Fed could begin a “ gradual tapering process” by as soon as mid-November. The greenback pared its initial gains and traded lower near 94.00 with fresh losses.

On the other hand, the British pound gains on the USD broad-based selling amid the UK Chancellor, Rishi Suank remarks on supply chain issues during his visit to the US to address G-20 finance ministers. Furthermore, the European Union (EU) offered an “ Express Lane” proposal to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row, which aided the sterling recent gains.

As for now, traders keep their focus on the Bank of England (BOE) Credit Condition Survey, and US Initial Jobless Claims to gauge market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3667
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 1.3588
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3632
Daily SMA50 1.3731
Daily SMA100 1.3834
Daily SMA200 1.3844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3638
Previous Daily Low 1.3568
Previous Weekly High 1.3659
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3595
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3611
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3559
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3529
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.349
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3628
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3667
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3697

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid broad US dollar weakness

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid broad US dollar weakness

EUR/USD begins the Asian session on the right foot, barely up 0.04%. Higher inflationary pressures weakened the US dollar, strengthened the euro and precious metals. US CPI annually base rose by 5.4%, higher than the 5.3% foreseen.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD at the upper end of its weekly range

GBP/USD at the upper end of its weekly range

GBP/USD trades around 1.3650, as the pound benefited from encouraging UK data, while the American dollar sold off after higher-than-estimated US CPI. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey provided hawkish hints on monetary policy.

GBP/USD News

Gold bears unfazed by risk-off

Gold bears unfazed by risk-off

US Treasury yields are sharply down, taking their toll on the greenback. FOMC Meeting Minutes and hawkish US officials paving the way to taper. XAU/USD broke above a critical Fibonacci resistance, eyes 1,808.63.

Gold News

Crypto market bound for a brief correction

Crypto market bound for a brief correction

BTC shows signs of profit-taking and a mean reversion trade towards the Tenkan-Sen, a -13% drop towards the Kijun-Sen is on deck. ETH prepares to slide below Kumo Twist, causing a swift move lower to $3,100. XRP could accelerate a move towards $0.92.

Read more

US September CPI: September inflation supports a November taper

US September CPI: September inflation supports a November taper

Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures