GBP/USD is moving sideways around 1.2600 ahead of the US ADP report

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The Pound remains vulnerable, capped below 1.2610.
  • Weak US macroeconomic data are cushioning sterling’s reversal.
  • GBP/USD might trigger a double-top pattern below 1.2600.


Sterling’s recovery attempt from Tuesday’s low at 1.2575 has been capped at 1.2610 earlier on Wednesday, which has left the pair in noman;’s land awaiting the release of the US ADP employment report.

Weak Construction data adds pressure on the Pound

Earlier today, the UK S&P Global/CIPS Construction PMI declined to 45.6, against expectations of an improvement to 46.3 from the 45.6 reading in October, which has weighed on demand for the GBP.

On the other hand, the weak US JOLTs data seen on Tuesday have added to evidence that the high interest rates are starting to pinch the labour market. This feeds hopes that the Fed might start rolling back its tightening cycle early next year, which is hurting the USD.

In this context, the pair remains steady, with investors awaiting the release of the US ADP data and Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls for further insight into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

From a wider perspective, technical indicators show the pair losing momentum.  Price action has breached the 4h 50 SMA and a key support at 1.2600 is being tested. A confirmation below here would  trigger a double-top at 1.2730 increasing pressure towards 1.2517 ahead of the measured target, at 1.2460.
 

Technical levels to watch
 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.26
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2594
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2502
Daily SMA50 1.2315
Daily SMA100 1.2473
Daily SMA200 1.2477
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2652
Previous Daily Low 1.2578
Previous Weekly High 1.2733
Previous Weekly Low 1.2591
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2606
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2563
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2533
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2683
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2713

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

